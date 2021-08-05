Meet the 5 Hiking Therapy Animals of Rockland County

Earlier this week the Hudson Valley was introduced to Eleanor Pigby.

Miss. Pigby made a splash on social media after her handler Anna Sólveig Sicari shared a photo of her hiking Hook Mountain in Nyack. We reached out to Sólveig Sicari who told us Eleanor Pigby is part of a unique group of therapy animals for the Summit School in Nyack.

Pigby is joined by 2 goats and 2 dogs who hike the Hudson Valley along with students from the Summit School.

Get to know Moose, Rudy, Swayer, Scout, and Eleanor Pigby a little better and check out some of the amazing adventures they've been on around the Hudson Valley.