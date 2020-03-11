Hiking 101 Offered in Pleasant Valley

As a person who grew up right here in the Hudson Valley, I can say one thing with certainty. There are tons of places to hike around here. One of the many advantages of being surrounded by mountains. That being said, it amazes me how many people around here don't know anything about hiking.

If you are one of those people who would like to add hiking to your list of activities but don't really know how to do it right, read on. The Pleasant Valley Free Library is hosting Hiking 101 on Tuesday, March 17, from 6:30PM - 7:30PM at the library on 3 Maggiacomo Lane. Eric Harvey, a representative of the Adirondack Mountain Club will be at the library to talk about Hiking 101. Hiking 101 is for people with little or no previous experience who are interested in hiking. Topics to be discussed will include planning a trip, clothing to wear, and gear to bring along. Questions will be encouraged.

Registration for this program is required. You can register online here or stop by the library to sign up. For more information, visit the event facebook page.

