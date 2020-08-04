Donate Items for the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum Animals

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum in Cornwall is one of the Hudson Valley's best hidden secrets. They've been delighting Hudson Valley kids and adults for as long as I can remember. They have special nature camps, tons of hiking trails, educational programs for the whole family, and lots of animals to enjoy. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. The Museum has been giving to the community for years, and now they need our help.

The Museum is reaching out to the extended HHNM family to ask for some item donations. All the items on will be used for the animals, for enrichment or in their habitats. Needed items include gently used, clean sheets, full sized towels, ice cube trays, food tupperware with matching lids, large plastic totes or bins without cracks, all sizes, metal muffin tins, cardboard paper towel or toilet paper tubes and paper egg cartons or egg flats.

If you have any of these things lying around that you don't need anymore, why not donate them to the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum? For a full list of needed items, and information on how you can make a donation, please visit the Museum's facebook page or their website.