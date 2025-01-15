New York State officials were called to help a pair of hikers who were both struck by falling ice near a waterfall. It pretty much goes without saying that hikes during the winter in New York can be dangerous, if you're not prepared, due to a number factors such as ice, snow squalls, and frostbite.

New York DEC offcials encourage visitors to places such Kaaterskill to "use micro spikes for better traction during the winter months and to be aware of overhead ice danger."

According to their website, Forest Rangers conducted 362 search and rescue missions, extinguished 122 wildfires covering nearly 6,500 acres, participated in 60 prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate more than 1,155 acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in more than 1,200 tickets and arrests in 2024.

Forest Rangers Attend to Hikers in New York State Struck By Falling Ice

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted on their Facebook page that on the afternoon of January 11, ten Forest Rangers responded to a call that someone had been struck in the head by falling ice at the bottom of Kaaterskill Falls. Within 20 minutes of their arrival, the DEC said they were alerted to a second victim that had been injured by the same chunk of ice.

The first person who was struck by ice, who the DEC says was a 29-year-old woman from Brooklyn, was escorted into an ambulance for transportation to the hospital. The other victim was able to walk out on their own, according to forest rangers.

See Also: Groups Sue New York State's Largest Landfill to Prevent It From Growing Bigger