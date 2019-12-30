Highly Anticipated Hudson Valley Bar Finally Opens, Is Hiring

A Hudson Valley business that will feature cocktails from local spirits finally opened after months of waiting and is looking to hire staff.

Just before Christmas, the Hudson Valley Food Hall & Market called it an early "Christmas miracle" and announced the Roosevelt Bar is now open "after many months of impatiently waiting."

The business is located at the former Roosevelt Theater on Main Street in Beacon. According to the company's website, the Hudson Valley Food Hall & Market will showcase a variety of food from Hudson Valley chefs.

In addition to food, the building will also have a bar, called "The Roosevelt," which will feature local spirits from the Hudson Valley.

Officials also announced they are hiring.

"We are hiring so if you're interested or know of a cocktail making master shoot us a message or stop in and introduce yourself (even if you met us earlier come remind us... it's been a long liquor license process)," Hudson Valley Food Hall & Market wrote on Facebook.