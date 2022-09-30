What’s Going on at Highland Location? Construction has Many Wondering

An active construction site has led to residents and commuters wondering what's "coming soon"?

Back in May, we told you about a proposal that was approved in the Ulster County town of Highland that was going to bring one of our favorite convenience stores to a heavily traveled Hudson Valley road.

The Hudson Valley Loves Stewart's Shops

Depending on where you live, most of us are lucky enough to have a Stewart's shop store close by. I live in Poughkeepsie and have two stores less than a 5-minute drive from my house and love it! I've said it a million times, ice cream, milk, and coffee, Stewarts has the best! (So good that they recently won all kinds of ice cream awards.) I've also said that I really feel bad for any town that doesn't have one. The good news is it looks like that's about to change, for one Ulster County town...FINALLY!

Stewart's Shop in Highland, New York

The highly anticipated Highland Stewart's will be located on the corner of Chapel Hill Road and Route 9W at 3733 Route 9W, in Highland. We have gotten numerous messages from folks in the Highland area saying that construction has started at the once used car lot. Stewarts did release the blueprint of what the store will look like once it's completed...

The Highland location will fill the area "Stewart's void" for residents and commuters that drive along Route 9W and will offer customers gas, coffee, ice cream, snacks, and some of the best milk in New York.

When will Highland Stewart's Open?

When we first told you about the new store, we were told the store was going to open in July of 2022, but obviously, that didn't happen. Stewart's hasn't announced when construction is scheduled to be completed but when they announce an opening date we will update this article.

