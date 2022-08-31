Hey Hudson Valley! Is this Taking Pumpkin Spice too Far?

I’m not one of those people that hates pumpkin spice. I had a pumpkin spice whoopie pie the other day and it was delicious. I love a good piece of pumpkin pie. There are times when I think they’ve gone too far with the pumpkin spice. I know people love it, but pumpkin spice coffee doesn't do anything for me. And pumpkin spice pasta sauce makes me want to vomit. To each his own, I guess.

I saw something the other day that made me do a double take. Pumpkin spice dog treats. No kidding, and a few different kinds of them. I happen to know that pumpkin is good for dogs and a lot of dog foods have pumpkin as an ingredient. But pumpkin spice? Will the dog really like it better if it’s pumpkin spice flavor? I feel like they might prefer steak flavor. Or pork chop. Or maybe even other dog’s poop flavor.

Do dogs even know that it’s pumpkin spice season? Do you think they’ll begin to look forward to the fall every year because that’s when the pumpkin spice dog treats come out? I tend to think that the answer is no. In fact, I’m pretty sure that the dog couldn’t care less about pumpkin spice. Not that they won’t eat it, I’m just saying that they’re not necessarily eating it just because of its pumpkin spice flavor.

So, what do you think? Are pumpkin spice flavored dog treats taking the pumpkin spice thing too far? Let’s face it, it’s not for the dog as much as for the dog owner. If they make it, which they did, someone will buy it.

