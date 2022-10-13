There’s a new 4 way stop sign at Cedar Street and Fairview Avenue in Poughkeepsie. It’s been there for a month or so, but it’s still pretty new. Not only is it a 4 way stop, there are flashing red lights to warn that there is a stop for everybody. Well, almost everybody. Apparently there is a guy who doesn’t think the rules apply to him. So what did this guy do?

Let me set the scene. There were no cars at either stop sign on Fairview Avenue, I was at the stop sign on Cedar going straight towards the hospital. Another car was at the stop on the other side of Cedar. We both started to go, which was fine, when all of a sudden a car gets to the stop sign on Fairview Avenue, slows down and keeps going. While the other car and I were in the middle of the intersection. We both had to slam on our brakes and this guy just gave us both an obnoxious wave and kept going.

If you heard what sounded like an angry car horn, that may have been me. The entitled jerk guy didn’t give a crap about my horn, but it made me feel pretty good. I also felt good that even though this guy could have caused a pretty bad accident, he didn’t. I’m not sure what kind of car he was driving but it was blue and had an idiot behind the wheel.

Up until this incident, I thought the 4 way stop at Cedar and Fairview was working out well. And I still do. I was a little worried at first, but I’ve really come to like it. And let’s face it, that jerky driver was going to be an idiot whether it was at a stop sign or a light. Because apparently the rules don’t apply to him. Entitled jerk.

