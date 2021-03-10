Here’s How to Find Extra COVID Vaccines in the Hudson Valley

If you're looking to get vaccinated, we found a way to get an alert when places have "extra" doses available.

If you anything like us, it's been extremely hard to find a vaccination site that has available appointments for people looking to get the COVID vaccine. It seems like whenever a site opens the appointments are taken up within a few minutes, it drives me nuts!

What happens to the vaccines that expire before they are given out? According to News 10, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have to be used within six hours of thawing out, if they aren't used they must be thrown out. Most vaccine centers will give out the soon-to-expire vaccine doses to certain people in the area of the vaccine site, but how does someone find out a place is offering them?

There's a new website that will send users an alert when a site has extra doses available, it's called Dr. B and it's FREE to use for anyone 18 or older in the U.S. One of the only requirements is you must have cell phone to use their service.

Here's how it works, go to their website here and click the "I want the COVID vaccine" link. Once you do that you'll have to enter some other information including your first and last names, phone number, zip code, date of birth, email, profession and any qualifying health conditions you have.

Once your signed up, when a provider in the Dr. B network has leftover doses in your area, the website will send you a notification and when you get the alert you'll have to respond to it and claim the dose within 15 minutes. After that you'll get a quick appointment to receive the vaccine, after the first dose, the provider will work with you to schedule a second one.

