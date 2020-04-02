Here’s How to Become a Virtual Talking Potato on Your Next Video Meeting

By now we’ve all seen the story about the boss who turned herself into a talking potato for a meeting and had no idea how to fix it. It was the video meeting seen 'round the world.

Here's how you, too, can become a talking potato on your next video meeting and be the life of the virtual office.

You may already be very familiar with Snapchat and its many lenses, and SnapCamera works the same way but using your computer’s webcam rather than a phone camera. It’s been around since 2018 but only until this famous potato incident did the masses start looking into how they can use the technology for themselves.

SnapCamera won’t work for everyone, it currently only functions with Windows 10 or a macOS 10.11+. This means Chromebook users do not have the chance to be a virtual sock puppet during their next Teams get-together and your kids can’t magically turn themselves into noodles for their next class Zoom session on their school-supplied laptop. Sort of a bummer on that end, but hopefully SnapCamera is working on solving that problem.

This tool was probably created primarily for gaming, virtual hangouts, and other instances of non-work related video meetings but let’s be real, weird times are getting weirder and filters can lighten the mood a little bit. You can use it for Microsoft Teams (step-by-step here), Zoom (step-by-step here) and lots of other applications like Google Hangouts.

Ideally, for those of us who have given up on hair and makeup can just turn on the beauty face filters to just play the part during meetings. I'm not sure if that is a good enough reason for our engineering team to allow us access to the new camera but I'm going to plead my case anyway.

Go ahead, download SnapCamera and turn your next dreaded video conference into something a little more lighthearted and start trolling your coworkers to make remote working fun again.