DEC Urges Hudson Valley Homeowners to Stop ‘Helping’ Animals

Animal lovers in New York are being criticized for their good deeds. Experts say they're doing more harm than good.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is urging residents to think before they act when seeing an animal in distress. Now that spring is here and animals are preparing to care for their offspring, the DEC is reminding residents that they need to resist their urges to help.

In a message to New Yorkers, the agency says that the best thing you can do to help a wild animal is to keep a safe distance. Baby birds, fawns and other young animals may appear to need your help, but stepping in can pose serious risks.

The DEC's acting commissioner, Amanda Lefton, says that humans observe more wildlife in the spring and may be unaware of what's considered normal behavior for young offspring.

While some might think these baby animals need assistance, human interactions with wildlife typically do more harm than good. Please remember—if you care, leave it there.

Lefton explains that while some animals teach survival skills to their young, others do not. It's perfectly normal for some offspring to be left to their own devices. While they may seem to be struggling or in harm's way, they're actually doing exactly what nature intends.

How to Tell if a Baby Bird is in Trouble

If you see a baby bird that can't fly correctly and appears to be distressed, don't worry. Adult birds are nearby and ready to swoop in if there is a real problem. While most humans have evolved into helicopter parents, birds are still doing it old school. Allowing the young animals to figure things out for themselves is an important stage of development and interfering can put them at risk.

Seeing an underdeveloped bird with no feathers that's unable to get back into the nest is not normal, and probably needs assistance. The DEC encourages residents to notify a trained wildlife rehabilitator to assist and not take matters into their own hands.

What to Do if You See an Abandoned Baby Deer

The same goes for baby deer who appear to be abandoned by their mothers. It's common for deer to leave their fawns in yards by themselves. The offspring spend most of their time sitting perfectly still in long grass, leaves or just out in the open, only being visited by their mother when it's time to feed. Humans who interfere during this time may scare off the doe, who won't return to nurse their young.

The DEC asks residents to give these babies time and distance. Within a few weeks, they will be up and around on their own.

How to Help Sick or Injured Animals in the Wild

Only licensed wildlife rehabilitators are legally allowed to treat injured wildlife. If you see any animal that appears to be injured or sick, do not approach it. Not only do you risk contracting rabies or other diseases, but most people don't know the difference between normal behavior and an animal in distress. It's best to call in someone with the training and knowledge to give any injured animal the best chance of recovery.

The DEC asks animal lovers to remember its golden rule, “If You Care, Leave It There.”

