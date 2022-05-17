Monday's severe storms have exited the area, leaving the Hudson Valley with cooler and much dryer air as we enter the middle of the week. Highs over the next few days should stay in the upper 60s to low 70s during the day, and cool to the upper 40s by night. It will be quite beautiful across the area, but it won't last long. As we draw closer to the beginning of June, the Hudson Valley can start to expect more summer-like temperatures to persist. Forecasters say the heat is coming.

Could we see highs up in the mid-90s by the time we reach Saturday?

Record Highs for the Hudson Valley?

While Hudson Valley Weather hasn't gone too in-depth for their weekend forecast just yet (they're initially saying highs in the mid-80s Saturday), The Weather Channel is predicting a high between 92 to 95 F this weekend. This would almost certainly set an all-time record high for the Poughkeepsie area on May 21. How long will the scorching heat go on?

Earliest 90s Degree Day in the HV?

It would still not be the earliest we reached 90 degrees though. That record was set on April 7, 2010, according to weather.gov. TWC is calling for more hot temperatures Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s by afternoon. There is an increased chance for afternoon thunderstorms though, and we should cool off a bit by Monday.

The tropics were quite active the past two years, and now meteorologists have made their predictions for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The official start of the season is not until June 1, though some storms have been forming as early as May in recent years. There are even those within the National Hurricane Center who want to push the start of the season up to May 15. Last year brought 21 named storms (7 hurricanes), which made it the third most active season ever on record. The damage caused by some of these storms moving onshore also made it one of the most expensive years ever.

Will Hurricane Season Be As Bad As Last Year for the Northeast?

The Hudson Valley and Northeast felt the effects of several storms during the active 2021 season. Hurricane Henri moved ashore in Rhode Island in August, and then slowly drifted west before dissipating over New York. Both Hurricane Elsa and Tropical Storm Fred initially hit Florida, but their remnants moved up the East Coast, bringing heavy rainfall across parts of the Hudson Valley.

The most powerful storm the area experienced in 2021 was Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana and then pushed inland towards the Northeast. Ida brought catastrophic flooding and tornado warnings to parts of New York City, as well as areas to the north as it blew through. Many areas of the Hudson Valley experienced heavy flooding and power outages.

