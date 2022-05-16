Severe Storms, Tornadoes Possible in the Hudson Valley

The National Weather Service has issued an Enhanced Risk for severe weather in the Hudson Valley Monday afternoon and evening, as a strong cold front pushes through the area. Forecasters say that damaging winds, large hail, torrential rain, and even tornadoes are possible across the Hudson Valley. There will be enough warm and humid air to fuel these storms as they begin to develop to the west by afternoon, and move east.by evening.

Temperatures should climb to around 80 degrees by early afternoon, but high humidity and dew points will make it feel like summer weather. Any time the atmosphere becomes unstable and air masses collide, the chance for violent storms are there. The National Weather Service will more than likely issue either a Severe Thunderstorm and/or Tornado Watch at some point Monday.

The Weather Channel says that there is an Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes in the Hudson Valley Monday. An Enhanced Risk is a 3 out of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center's scale for severe weather potential, and is defined as an area of greater (relative to Slight risk) severe storm coverage with varying levels of intensity. Large hail, damaging winds, and some isolated tornadoes are not out of the question, as Hudson Valley Weather expects the peak time of the storms to be between 4 and 7 PM.

Are Strong Can Tornadoes Be?

Tornadoes have been rated since 2007 by something called the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures the amount of damage a tornado causes. Before 2007, it was simply known as the Fujita Scale. An EF-0 is the weakest on the scale, while an EF-5 is the strongest. The most powerful tornadoes can produce winds in excess of 300 MPH and have been known to sweep foundations completely clean while tossing multi-ton structures tens of thousands of feet into the air. While many of the tornadoes that have struck New York state are generally on the weaker end of the scale, could a large tornado strike and do major damage? Some of it depends on location.

What Are The Signs a Tornado Could be Approaching?

New York State's Tornado History.

How To Prepare For Power Outages