Heartbreak at Hyde Park, New York’s Vanderbilt Mansion

A review of one of the more historic locations in the Hudson Valley turned to heartbreak in the blink of an eye.

It's no secret the Hudson Valley is home to its share of historic locations. One of the most popular historic destinations in Dutchess County is Vanderbilt Mansion. The mansion was home to Frederick W. Vanderbilt from 1895 to 1938 in Hyde Park. Frederick was the grandson of "America’s first multi-millionaire" Commodore Cornelius Vanderbilt.

Year-round the trails are a great escape into nature with views of the rolling hills of the Hudson Valley. It's an easy stroll around the grounds, which makes Vanderbilt Mansion the perfect spot for a day date!

Apparently, it's also a good place to break up. Vanderbilt Mansion Historic Site shared this gem of a review last week:

Hey, at least he still gave them a 5-star review!

Vanderbilt Mansion, The Perfect Breakup Spot?

Dwight Shoot sounds a lot like the fictional character Dwight Shrute from NBC's The Office and this kind of sounds like something Dwight would say. Is it 100% real, we may never know. But it does have us thinking, is Vanderbilt Mansion the perfect breakup spot in the Hudson Valley?

Personally, I think breaking up with someone in the 84 Diner parking lot in Fishkill is the way to go. Get your heart broken and leave with a milkshake. I may or may not be speaking from experience...but I digress.

Also, I don't know if it's just me but I've noticed that the National State Park accounts from across the US have really stepped up their social media game. If you're looking for a laugh, check out the National Park Service social media accounts for gems like this:

