If you’re headed to the beach in Kingston this week, things may look a little different to you. In fact, it may look a little bit like a war zone. Not to worry. It’s not the beginning of the next world war, it’s just another production being filmed right here in the Hudson Valley.

The filming could cause a little disruption, though, so don’t be alarmed if your relaxing day at the beach is interrupted by some loud noises and actors dressed as if they’re going to war. According to the Daily Freeman, HBO crews will be at Kingston Point Beach filming a war scene, and the action starts today.

Production crews will start prepping the area today and tomorrow, with actual filming starting this Friday, July 9. During the filming on Friday, beach goers may hear some loud noises caused by the special effects. Parks and Recreation will not be affected by the filming, including beach volleyball, kayak night paddle, or the Junior Naturalist Program.

The pavilion will also be closed, but restrooms and changing areas will remain open. Kingston Point Beach will not close completely during the filming, but some areas will be restricted. Half of the beach and half of the parking lot will be closed to the public. Lifeguards will be on duty from 10AM - 5PM.

No word on what show or movie HBO is filming, or who the actors are. Some people might find this to be invasive, but others will find it very exciting. Where do you fall concerning all the filming going on around the Hudson Valley?

