There's a "hazmat situation" going on in Newburgh

On Friday around 2:30 p.m., the City of Newburgh's official Facebook page stated there was a "hazmat situation" in the City of Newburgh around South William and Lake Street at Arctic Glacier.

"Hazmat situation: South William & Lake Street at Arctic Glacier. Police and Fire Departments are responding to the situation. The radius has been blocked off, street closures are in effect, and a detour has been implemented. Further updates will be forthcoming," the City of Newburgh Facebook page stated.

Hudson Valley Post reached out to the City of Newburgh Police Department and was told to call city hall. A city hall official could not comment on the situation but confirmed the City of Newburgh Police Department and the City of Newburgh Fire Department are on the scene near South William and Lake Street at Arctic Glacier.

The spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post more information will be released when more information is learned.

Hazardous materials can include explosives, flammable and combustible substances, poisons and radioactive materials, according to Ready.gov.

"Emergencies can happen during production, storage, transportation, use or disposal. You are at risk when chemicals are used unsafely or released in harmful amounts where you live, work or play," Ready.gov states on its website about hazardous materials.

It remains unclear what the "hazmat situation" entails in the City of Newburgh. We will update this article if more information is released.

Orange County NY Fire Calls states on Facebook it's an ammonia leak coming from Arctic Glacier.

"Ammonia is irritating and corrosive. Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia in air causes immediate burning of the nose, throat and respiratory tract. This can cause bronchiolar and alveolar edema, and airway destruction resulting in respiratory distress or failure. Inhalation of lower concentrations can cause coughing, and nose and throat irritation," the New York State Department of Health writes about ammonia.

The hazmat team confirmed a leak inside with high readings but was unable to locate the leak and the team exited the facility, according to Orange County NY Fire Calls.

UPDATE:

At 4:37 p.m. officials gave an "all clear."

"An 'All Clear' has been issued for the area of South William & Lake Street affected by the hazmat situation. All detours have been lifted," the City of Newburgh Facebook page said in an update.

