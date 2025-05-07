Upcoming Hazardous Waste Events to Take TVs, Chemicals and More

If you've got a basement full of junk that your garbage service won't take, you'll soon be able to get rid of it all in the Hudson Valley.

Trying to throw anything away in 2025 can be a bit of a challenge. Things that used to be ok to put in the trash are now strictly forbidden. And while recycling has become the norm, there are now so many rules around what you can put in that separate bin that many homeowners are understandably confused.

If you didn't get rid of that old tube television set years ago, you've discovered that it's almost impossible to dispose of. You can't even give away one of those heavy, non-HD televisions for free, let alone try to sell it at a garage sale. And no town or private garbage company is going to let you throw it in the trash.

Hazardous Waste Disposal Days Announced in Dutchess County, New York

Dutchess County announced this week that it will host three Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Recycling events in June, September and October. The events are limited to the first 400 households and require pre-registration.

The collection sites will allow residents to get rid of a long list of hazardous items including those labeled as flammable, poisonous, and corrosive. Lawn chemicals, driveway sealer, stains, antifreeze, pool chemicals and solvents will all be accepted. Hardware like fluorescent tubes, propane tanks, computer monitors, printers, televisions, telephones and lithium batteries will also be collected at the events.

A full list of acceptable items, including those that will not be accepted, are posted on the registration page.

The Hazardous Waste Disposal Days will take place from 8am to 12:30pm on June 7 at the Dutchess County Department of Public Works in Poughkeepsie, September 13 at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck and October 18 back in Poughkeepsie.

Registration is now open for the June 7 event and is expected to fill up quickly. You can reserve your spot on the Dutchess County website.

