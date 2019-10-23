Harvest Hop Dance For the Center for Spectrum Services

The Harvest Hop to benefit the Center for Spectrum Services returns this year on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 6PM - 10PM at The Chateau in Kingston. It's a night of dancing, live music, great food and visiting with friends.

The Phantoms will be performing throughout the night, both acapella and plugged in. The first hour will feature complimentary hors d’oeurvres and fun fare to fit the season, wine, beer, and soft drinks with a cash bar. Then, a skillfully designed menu of fun, autumnal dishes that reflect the harvest of the Hudson Valley. And all night you can dance to the music and rhythms of the nationally acclaimed The Phantoms.

The harvest Hop Dance is a wonderful night out, and all for a great cause. Supporting the programs and services of Center for Spectrum Services and the life-changing work that they do for children with autism. For more information, check out the event facebook page

