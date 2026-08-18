Frozen Fruit Bar Flavors Pulled From Shelves
New Yorkers may want to check the freezer before grabbing their next frozen treat.
Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream has recalled five varieties of its popular Outshine Fruit Bars because of concerns they could contain small pieces of glass.
The recall affects Black Cherry, Grape, Strawberry, Tangerine and Watermelon varieties.
The affected products were sold in six-count packages containing 2.5-ounce bars and were distributed to retailers across the country, including potentially stores in New York.
So, if you’ve got Outshine bars in YOUR freezer, it’s worth checking the package before eating one.
While Dreyer’s says there have been no injuries or illnesses reported in connection with the recall and the choice was voluntary, NOT an FDA recall.
Other Outshine products and varieties are not affected and the recall it is limited to those five flavors.
Consumers who purchased an affected package can return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.
Dreyer’s says the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution and apologized for the inconvenience.
Product
Batch Code/ Best Before Date
UPC
Outshine Strawberry 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars
Batch code (bottom of package):
LLA616903 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA617003 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA617103 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA617203 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA617303 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA617403 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA617503 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA617603 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA620403 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA620503 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA620603 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA620703 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA620803 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA620903 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA621003 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA621103 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA621203 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA621303 – 30 NOV 2027
LLA621403 – 30 NOV 2027
LLA621503 – 30 NOV 2027
LLA621603 – 30 NOV 2027
UPC Bottom of package:
041548610047
Outshine Grape 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars
Batch code (bottom of package):
LLA616803 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA616903 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA619703 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA619803 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA619903 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA620003 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA620103 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA620203 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA620303 – 31 OCT 2027
UPC Bottom of package:
041548244044
Outshine Watermelon 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars
Batch code (bottom of package):
LLA617603 – 30 JUN 2027
LLA617703 – 30 JUN 2027
LLA617803 – 30 JUN 2027
LLA617903 – 30 JUN 2027
LLA618003 – 30 JUN 2027
LLA618103 – 30 JUN 2027
LLA618203 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA618303 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA618403 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA618503 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA619003 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA619103 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA619203 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA619303 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA619403 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA619503 – 31 JUL 2027
UPC Bottom of package:
041548413624
Outshine Grape 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars
Batch code (bottom of package):
LLA618503 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA618603 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA618703 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA618803 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA618903 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA619003 – 31 JUL 2027
UPC Bottom of Package:
041548000121
Outshine Tangerine 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars
Batch code (bottom of package):
LLA619603 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA619703 – 31 OCT 2027
UPC Bottom of Package:
041548612041
Bottom line: Check your freezer, check the flavor and package, and if yours is part of the recall, don’t eat it. Return it for a refund.
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