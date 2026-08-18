Frozen Fruit Bar Flavors Pulled From Shelves

Frozen Fruit Bar Flavors Pulled From Shelves

Outshine Bars/Jana Deak

New Yorkers may want to check the freezer before grabbing their next frozen treat.

Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream has recalled five varieties of its popular Outshine Fruit Bars because of concerns they could contain small pieces of glass.

The recall affects Black Cherry, Grape, Strawberry, Tangerine and Watermelon varieties.

The affected products were sold in six-count packages containing 2.5-ounce bars and were distributed to retailers across the country, including potentially stores in New York.

So, if you’ve got Outshine bars in YOUR freezer, it’s worth checking the package before eating one.

While Dreyer’s says there have been no injuries or illnesses reported in connection with the recall and the choice was voluntary, NOT an FDA recall.

Other Outshine products and varieties are not affected and the recall it is limited to those five flavors.

Consumers who purchased an affected package can return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Dreyer’s says the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution and apologized for the inconvenience.

Product

Batch Code/ Best Before Date

UPC

Outshine Strawberry 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars 

Batch code (bottom of package):

LLA616903 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617003 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617103 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617203 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617303 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617403 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617503 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617603 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA620303 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620403 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620503 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620603 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620703 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620803 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620903 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA621003 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA621103 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA621203 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA621303 – 30 NOV 2027

LLA621403 – 30 NOV 2027

LLA621503 – 30 NOV 2027

LLA621603 – 30 NOV 2027

UPC Bottom of package:

041548610047

Outshine Grape 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars 

Batch code (bottom of package):

LLA616803 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA616903 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA619703 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA619803 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA619903 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620003 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620103 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620203 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620303 – 31 OCT 2027

UPC Bottom of package:

041548244044

Outshine Watermelon 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars 

Batch code (bottom of package):

LLA617603 – 30 JUN 2027

LLA617703 – 30 JUN 2027

LLA617803 – 30 JUN 2027

LLA617903 – 30 JUN 2027

LLA618003 – 30 JUN 2027

LLA618103 – 30 JUN 2027

LLA618203 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618303 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618403 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618503 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619003 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619103 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619203 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619303 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619403 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619503 – 31 JUL 2027

UPC Bottom of package:

041548413624

Outshine Grape 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars 

Batch code (bottom of package):

LLA618503 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618603 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618703 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618803 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618903 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619003 – 31 JUL 2027

UPC Bottom of Package:

041548000121

Outshine Tangerine 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars 

Batch code (bottom of package):

LLA619603 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA619703 – 31 OCT 2027

UPC Bottom of Package:

041548612041

 

Bottom line: Check your freezer, check the flavor and package, and if yours is part of the recall, don’t eat it. Return it for a refund.

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Filed Under: food recall, recall
Categories: Articles

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