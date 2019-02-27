Ulster County SPCA 20th Anniversary Fur Ball

Twenty years of saving animals is definitely something to celebrate. Twenty years of matching people with pets, helping to form lifelong relationships and providing people with unconditional love. That's a lot to celebrate, so let the celebration begin.

The Ulster County SPCA invites you to join them for their 20th Anniversary Fur Ball on Saturday, March 23, at The Chateau, 240 Boulevard, Route 32 in Kingston. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 pm. Enjoy a glamorous night of dinner, drinks, live music, a silent auction, a live auction, and raffles. This year the honoree will be Brandy Pavlich of Kingston Fine Jewelry, a long time supporter of The Ulster County SPCA.

Tickets are $100 per person and include open bar. Please RSVP by March 9th. Cocktail attire preferred. For more information about the Ulster County SPCA's 20th Anniversary Fur Ball, check out their facebook page. To learn more about the UCSPCA, to volunteer, or to make a donation, visit their website at http://www.ucspca.org/.

