Popular Poughkeepsie Value Store Set To Close

Sadly, an announcement has gone public about yet another Hudson Valley business preparing to shut their doors for good.

This time it is a value store that has been in the Poughkeepsie Plaza for quite some time.

Harmon of Poughkeepsie Announces Plans To Close

In a social media post over the weekend, Harmon of Poughkeepsie, aka Harmon Face Values, announced that the l2600 South Road in the Poughkeepsie Plaza would be closing.

Within their post they shared a heartfelt message thanking customers for their business and loyalty, stating they would miss them.

The announcement from Harmon indicates that the closure is for this location only and that a discount of 20% off the lowest ticketed prices would be offered. All sales are final and quantities are limited to stock on hand in the store.

No closure date has been shared at this point.

Harmon Face Values History

Harmon Face Values, which seeks to provide customers with high-quality products that they love affordably and in the easiest way possible for them, is actually a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond, with nearly 50 stores across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Though Harmon has become known for their stand-alone stores, it also gained popularity over the years for their 'store within a store' locations at Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, and buybuy BABY. The Christmas Tree Shops in Poughkeepsie previously had a large Harmon cosmetic and personal care section, but over the past few years downsized their inventory and expanded other sections of the store.

Once the Poughkeepsie location closes, the nearest Harmon store will be in Nanuet, Rockland County, as well as Hartsdale in Westchester.

