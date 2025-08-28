Americans work a lot. In fact, Americans work an average of 1,805 hours per year, according to recent numbers from the World Economic Forum. Many in the work force across the U.S. don't even use all their time off, according to WalletHub.

But when you break it down state by state, the numbers can vary. Some states apparently are working a little more than others.

Recently, the website WalletHub compared the 50 states across ten key indicators. They range from average workweek hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs, to the average leisure time spent per day.

According To New Study, is New York One of the Country's Least Hardest Working States?

Unfortunately, New York once again ranks towards the bottom for hardest working states, according to WalletHub. The study ranked New York 46th in the country for hardest working states, in their latest 2025 numbers.

New York ranked very low again when it came to the study's direct work factors; ie. employment rate, share of households where no adults work, and people 18-24 not working or enrolled in any sort of college, or not working with no high school diploma or GED.

This year, New York was ranked 49th for the above mentioned metrics, which is actually a step up from last year when the Empire State ranked dead last.

North Dakota topped this year's study, while Michigan was again last. New Hampshire was 7th, Maine 21st, Vermont 22nd, Connecticut 29th, Pennsylvania 36th, Massachusetts 38th, and New Jersey 40th.

