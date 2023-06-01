Poughkeepsie's Home of Rock n Roll is 47 years old.

The Home of Rock n Roll has been part of many of our lives for so many years. I for one have been a listener since I was a kid in junior high at Dover Jr/Sr High School in Dover Plains, NY. So many memories of listening to the station, listening to the Top 1015 Rock Song Countdowns, calling in requests, or calling in to win contests.

Being out for the Orange Invasion this past month, I really saw how much the radio station has meant to so many people. We talked to so many Orange County residents that told me they've been listening to WPDH since the beginning, way back in 1976. Listeners told me of how WPDH has been part of their entire life and thanked us for coming out to Orange County.

Robyn Taylor recounted her story last year of remembering when WPDH first signed on the air back on June 1, 1976. She recalled how cool it was to have a new rock station in the Hudson Valley, and she had hoped to one day work there. Sure enough, she eventually would, and still does to this day holding down mornings with Boris on weekdays 6-10 am with the Boris and Robyn Morning Show.

I personally have worked for WPDH on and off now for 25 years, much of my adult life, starting as a part-time DJ doing an overnight shift in February of 1998. I did some part-time weekend work, moved up to full-time overnights, moved to the night shift some years later, weeknights (7-midnight), and eventually became the full-time afternoon drive guy weekdays (2 pm - 7 pm).

It's been an amazing career for me, playing great classic rock n roll and having met many of my rock n roll heroes through station events and with doing interviews over all these years.

With Coop and the WPDH crew at a station event at Mahoney's in Poughkeepsie.

WPDH crew at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY at Peter Frampton concert July 28, 2006 (WPDH 30th Anniversary Concert)

Happy Birthday to the Hudson Valley's Home of Rock n Roll! In a few short years, it will be the big 50! Can only imagine the celebration that will be happening for this great radio station in 2026.