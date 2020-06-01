Happy 44th Birthday, WPDH!

Today WPDH celebrates 44 years on the air as a rock and roll station. That is a long run. And I have actually been working here for well over half of those 44 years. In fact, I have spent a good part of my adult life here at WPDH. That is something I am proud of, and I am honored to be part of such a great radio station. I'm about to tell a story that I tell just about every year. So, if you've heard it, I apologize.

It was back on June 1, 1976 that WPDH signed on as a rock station. Tommy Webster picked me up for school that day in his old Ford Falcon. It was either a 1965 or 1966, neither of us can seem to remember. We do remember how excited we were that there was finally a rock station right here in the Hudson Valley. We became quick fans and loyal listeners. It was a dream come true when I actually got a job here, and it's been a dream job for me.

Thanks, WPDH for 44 great years, and thank you to all of the residents of the Hudson Valley who have been listening for so many years. You are what makes a successful radio station. Here's to many more years of great rock and roll.

