Hannaford Closing Hudson Valley Stores Easter Sunday

If you shop at any Hannaford grocery stores get your supplies before this Sunday.

According to an email, the grocery store Hannaford has announced that they're going to close all of their retail locations on Easter Sunday April 12th to give their workers some well deserved time with their families and loved ones.

The announcement also said,

At Hannaford, we continue to closely monitor the coronavirus situation in order to quickly adapt to changing circumstances. Our associates have been tirelessly working around-the-clock and we appreciate their extra dedication during this unprecedented time. Please consider shopping for your holiday meal before this Sunday. We hope that this does not cause any inconvenience. We wish you a safe and joyous holiday.

This announcement follows some other stores in the Hudson Valley that are still open during the coronavirus pandemic to close on Easter Sunday to give their workers the chance to have some down time and a chance to recharge after working so hard to provide the Valley with groceries and supplies.

Thank you to every single grocery store worker in the Hudson Valley for doing what you do!!!

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: