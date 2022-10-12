Is This Really New York’s Most Popular Halloween Costume?

Halloween is one of the best times of the year. But sometimes you can be left guessing until the last minute what to dress up as. If you're looking for costume ideas for your next Halloween party of trick-or-treat outing, this new study may help you. The results do bear the question though: is this really New York's favorite Halloween costume?

New York Loves...

All Home Connections used data on the most internet searched Halloween costumes in each state, and New York's is a common favorite. According to the study, New York loves vampires. Other neighboring states like New Jersey and Massachusetts seem to agree. Connecticut likes the Disney movie Encanto, and Vermont likes the classic cat costume.

The state of Maine likes elven from Stranger Things, and Montana's a fan of the character Wednesday Adams. Somewhat surprising is that West Virginia is the only state feeling zombies this year, and North Dakota has a thing for dinosaurs.

