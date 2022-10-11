National Record Set in New York State Broken a Week Later

Record are meant to fall. Roger Maris' American League home run record recently fell after 61 years, when the Yankees' Aaron Judge hit his 62nd HR of the 2022 season. As in many cases, records can stand for decades. But in this particular story, a national record has fallen after just a little over one week.

Buffalo News had reported that the new record for America's largest pumpkin, at the time, was set October 1 in Clarence, NY. Sources say the pumpkin weighed in at 2,554 pounds, which had beat the old national record by 26 pounds.

Previous State and National Record

The previous state and national records before October 1 belonged to a man who grew a 2528-pounder at the Deerfield Fair in New Hampshire in 2018. The previous New York state record belonged to Karl and Beverly Haist, who grew a 2517-pound pumpkin in Clarence Center, NY in 2019.

New Record

CBS is reporting that a new record was set Monday, October 10, when Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota was crowned pumpkin champion at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California. Gienger's pumpkin weighed in at 2,560 pounds, beating the old record set in New York by just 6 pounds.

World Record

The world record though still stands. Stefano Cutrupi set that record in 2021, with a 2702.7-pound squash at the Big Pumpkin Festival in Peccioli, Italy, according to the Guinness Book of World Records

Check Out This Fat Gourd

This 1,800+ pounder was spotted at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds.

