Is This Really What New Yorkers Are Dressing Up For Halloween?

What are people in New York City dressing up this year for Halloween, versus people in Buffalo or Elmira?

Halloween is a favorite time of year for many. However, sometimes picking a memorable Halloween costume can leave some guessing until the last minute.

While the website Statista says that about a third of consumers in the U.S. claim they begin shopping for Halloween approximately three to four weeks in advance, around one-fifth says they're still looking for a costume the week of the holiday.

So, if you're looking for costume ideas for your next Halloween party in New York then this new study from FrightGeist may help The results do bear the question though: is this really New York's favorite Halloween costume?

What Are New Yorkers Dressing Up For Halloween This Year?

PIX11 reports that Google Frightgeist pulled the top 500 costume searches from Google Trends to determine exactly what costumes people were looking up. According to the nationwide numbers, witches, Spider-Man, and dinosaurs came in first, second, and third, respectively.

But when you break ir down by separate cities and towns across the Empire State, it gets a little weird. According to Google, fairies topped the search list in New York City, while dinosaurs ruled Albany-Schenectady. Elmira likes dolls, while both Syracuse and Binghamton were into cheerleaders.

For Buffalo it was rabbits? Rochester is into the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, while Watertown likes pumpkins. And to think, lots of folks in both Utica and Plattsburgh are dressing up as cows?

Unfortunately, there was no data for Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown.