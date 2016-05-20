N.Y. State Man Wearing Clown Nose, Toilet Seat Allegedly Stalked Woman [PIC]

This is certainly one of the more bizarre stories in a state that is normally used to bizarre stories.

It happened a week ago in western New York, near North Tonawanda.

An unidentified woman, her child, and a neighbor's child were at a Dollar Store when a 67-year-old man began to follow them around the store. if that wasn't creepy enough, it's what the man was wearing that is so strnage.

WKBW reports that the suspect was stalking the woman and children around the store while wearing a clown nose.

It gets weirder. Police say he eventually followed them out of the store, and then went to his van and put a toilet seat around his head and toilet paper in his mouth.

Obviously terrified, the woman ran to her car with the children as Forrester allegedly yelled, "Yeah, run!" Once in her car, the woman took a picture of the odd sight

Police later found the toilet seat wearing man and arrested him. His reason for the stunt? Officers say he told them that he "has a strange sense of humor and I have to stop."

Forrester was charged with harassment.