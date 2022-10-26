Halloween is actually coming up this Monday, but who wants to celebrate on a Monday? You’ve already worked, you have to get up for work the next day, and it’s Monday. Yuck. In my opinion, it’s much better to celebrate on the weekend if you can. And guess what? There is a great Halloween celebration going on this weekend that I’m going to let you in on.

Candy is fun and delicious, but you know what’s even better? Lobster. Especially when it’s fresh Maine lobster right here in Poughkeepsie. That’s right, there is going to be a Halloween party with lobster, live music, and much more. Awesome! And we’re talking about the world famous Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck. If you’re not familiar with Cousins Maine Lobster, you don’t know what you’re missing.

Cousins got their start years ago, but became really popular after a successful appearance on the television show Shark Tank.Since that appearance (and investment) Cousins Maine Lobster has become huge, and we here in the Hudson Valley have been lucky to have their food truck show up several times at various events. Lobster rolls, lobster tacos, chowder, bisque and much more.

So, where will Cousins Maine Lobster be this weekend?

The Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck will be at the award winning King’s Court Brewing Company on Cannon Street in Poughkeepsie this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5PM - 8PM. There will be live music from True North Jazz Project from 5PM - 7:30PM, and costumes are highly encouraged. Live music, fresh lobster, and one of the area’s best breweries? Yes, please!

