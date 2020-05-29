Five of New York's 10 regions have officially hit Phase 2 of the four-phased reopening process.

Friday marks two weeks since the Central New York North Country, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions started Phase 1 of the reopening process. Officials from those regions expected to enter Phase 2 on Friday, but late Thursday Cuomo put that on hold.

Late Thursday, Cuomo said the state was bringing in international experts to help advise the state's reopening plan.

On Friday, during his daily COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo announced the experts looked at the data an announced the Central New York North Country, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions have reached Phase 2.

"I feel confident we can rely on this data and the five regions that have been in phase 1 can now move phase 2," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said it's all about how New Yorkers act in each phase to prevent the spread of the virus, so New York can quickly move through the reopening phases.

He said Empire State residents must continue to take precautions like wearing a mask, washing your hands and practice social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday during his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo showed a graphic about what Phase 2 entails.

The new graphic about Phase 2 listed the following businesses:

Phase 2

All Office-Based Jobs





Real Estate Services





Retail- In-Store Shopping





Limited Barbershop and Hair Salon Services

Late Friday morning, New York State officials provided more details and guidelines for what Phase 2 of the reopening plan entails.

Also on Friday, the governor's office announced a number of popular businesses must stay closed and large gatherings are still banned.

Cuomo said New York City is on track to start Phase 1 around June 8. He said 67 New York residents died in the past 24 hours from COVID-19, which marks the lowest number since the pandemic started.