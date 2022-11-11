Every year on Veteran's Day we see the list released of businesses across the US honoring vets by giving them something for free to thank them for their service.

One Hudson Valley cafe took it a step further with a 'Random Act of Kindness' program which is taking care of veterans year-round.

Half Moon Rondout Cafe in Kingston opened its doors back in 2020. They share on Facebook that a guest visiting the area stopped into their shop and was "deeply moved by the amount of military support represented in our community." They add that Veteran's Day is "a very important day and always has been deeply felt by our family."

So they wanted to make sure their actions spoke louder than words and that's when their Random Act of Kindness program was born.

In the message posted to Facebook on Veteran's Day 2022, Half Moon Rondout Cafe wrote:

since opening our shop wanted to make sure our actions always spoke louder than our words especially when thanking our veteran community. Every day our Veterans community enjoys the gift of a cup of coffee in our shop. These coffees are purchased by community members who participate in our random act of kindness veterans and active duty coffee program.

You can read the full statement below:

Several national companies are doing something special for Veterans on Veteran's Day. For instance, this year, Starbucks is giving veterans, active-duty personnel, and their spouses free hot or iced coffee. They will also be donating $200,000 to veteran organizations.

If you'd like to take part in Half Moon Rondout Cafe's 'Random Act of Kindness' program and buy coffee for a veteran, visit them at 36 Broadway in Kingston.

