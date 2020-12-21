H.V. Town Asks Us All to Come Together on Christmas Eve

Let’s look back on 2020 for a moment. It started out pretty good, but by late February we were hearing a buzz about this weird and potentially deadly virus in China. By mid March we were wearing masks and on our way to a lockdown. And from there we saw fires, hurricanes and all sorts of weather of epic proportions. There were protests and political tension throughout the country and the world.

But through it all, we stuck together. We found ways to teach our children, work from home, try to support our local restaurants and small businesses. We all came to agree that black lives matter. And not all cops are bad. We managed to feed the poor and help the homeless, may of whom had never been poor or homeless in the past.

Here is another great idea to bring us together this holiday season, and it’s easy for anyone and everyone to do. It’s called the Christmas Eve Jingle. The Town of Greenwood Lake in Orange County is asking everyone to come outside and ring a bell for 2 minutes at 6PM on Christmas Eve to spread Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. The idea is that after a tough year it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities. It’s a positive way to end 2020 with hope and togetherness.

Got a bell? Got two minutes? Why not join in on this new tradition and adopt it for your own family? I know how I will be literally ringing in the holidays for 2020, and I hope you will too.