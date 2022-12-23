One Third Of New York State Men Wait Until Christmas Eve To Shop

Holiday shopping. You either love it or hate it. It's not that I hate it, but I sometimes feel pressure to find those perfect gifts. Maybe I'm just trying too hard. I suppose waiting until the last minute to show for Christmas gifts doesn't help either. My wife had her Christmas shopping done a couple of months ago.

But that's pretty much how I roll every year. It's not intentional, but when you have time, the thought that there are plenty of shopping days left, isn't a good plan, since it always comes down to a couple of days at most before I actually hit the stores. I'm not one to shop online much, preferring to shop and support our local businesses.

Am I alone with this last-minute shopping mentality? Apparently not, according to the Coupon Birds website. Their survey found that one in three men in New York State waits until Christmas Eve to buy gifts for their better half.

Now even I don't wait that long. Okay a couple of days before, yes. And the survey confirms my issue - 54 percent of those men experience anxiety. Here's something interesting, the Coupon Bird survey found - one out of three men has secretly re-sold a Christmas gift that was given to them by their partner. Wow, that's bold.

The survey also notes that couples spend about 141 dollars on their partner for Christmas. That seems low to me, but what do I know? And just under a third of those surveyed choose to wait to get their partner's gifts until the post-Christmas sales begin. If I did that, well, that wouldn't turn out favorably.

So, it's just a few days until Christmas. I guess I need to make plans with a third of New York State men and start thinking about that last-minute shopping trip. Wish me luck!

[via Coupon Bird]

