It’s been really hard just watching the news lately. What’s happening in Ukraine is beyond belief, and our hearts go out to all of the families being torn apart, to the people whose lives have changed so tragically and drastically, and to those who have lost loved ones. The death and destruction is horrific. And so many of us feel helpless. But there are ways to help, even if they’re small ways.

This Sunday, March 13, from noon - 8 PM, there will be a huge benefit concert in Newburgh to help raise money for Ukraine. The concert will be held at 94 Broadway, formerly the Newburgh Savings Bank, and will feature some of the best and biggest bands in the Hudson Valley. Not only will you be treated to some great music, but food and beer will also be available. Newburgh Brewing has donated craft beer, Pamela’s Traveling Feast will be there from noon - 5 PM, and there will be other vendors to check out, including Created With Love, who will be selling Strings for Ukraine guitar string bracelets with sapphire and topaz.

Featured Musical Acts

The lineup of music is incredible. The day kicks off with Hudson Valley guitar great Tony DePaolo, followed by the Oxford Station Band, Carrie Zazz, Steel, Steve Black, and everybody’s favorite Led Zeppelin tribute band, Fred Zeppelin. Midnight Image, Jerry Ebert and Rockslyde will also be playing tomorrow, as well as Dead Center, Alice Leon, and the Latin City Jazz Band. Joe Pag and Johnny Salami, Dr. Magkneetoe, and the Jim Gagliano Trio will wrap up the evening. That’s a lot of great music for a great cause.

There is a ten-dollar suggested donation for the USA for Ukraine benefit concert, but feel free to give as much as you can, it’s needed now more than ever. It’s going to be a fun day full of amazing local music, and it’s a great way, no matter how small, to know you’re helping Ukraine.

