Mall shoppers let out a collective sigh of relief while simultaneously staring in shock at one of the newest renovations at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

We told you last week about a renovation underway at the Route 9 shopping mall. While it's common to see storefronts behind wooden panels, one short-term closing sent some shoppers into a panic.

When word spread that Auntie Anne's had been temporarily closed due to renovations, you could hear stomachs collectively growling throughout Dutchess County. The business has been a must-visit snack stop for many shoppers to refuel while tackling some old-fashioned retail shopping. Auntie Anne's has been at the Galleria for decades, and visiting the mall without having one of their pretzels seemed utterly unthinkable.

Lightning Fast Renovation Surprises Poughkeepsie Shoppers

On Thursday, the Poughkeepsie Galleria surprised pretzel lovers by revealing photos of the newly re-opened Auntie Anne's in what appears to be one of the quickest renovations the mall has ever seen.

You should have seen all of your faces from our POV when Auntie Annes was barricaded... Suprise!!!

Remodeled and Reopened!!! Come check out their brand new counter and wooden decals, so cozy.

The message says that the restaurant is completely remodeled and now reopened for customers to enjoy.

As predicted, the store had swapped out some of its dated decor for new, updated aesthetics including more earth tones and wood accents as well as updated lighting and a new counter.

Updated registers appear to have large touchpads, which should make the checkout process move a bit quicker. It's doubtful, however, that the long lines of people waiting for hot pretzels will ever completely disappear. The image also shows some new stanchions ready to keep those lines from blocking shoppers walking past.

