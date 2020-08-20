Guided Landscape Walks in Staatsburgh

Oli Scarff / Getty Images

If you want to get outside, see some beautiful grounds and stay safe at the same time, you might want to check out one of the Guided Landscape Walks at the Staatsburgh State Historic Site on Mills Mansion Drive.

Staatsburgh State Historic Site is giving guided landscape tours on the Gilded Age estate’s beautiful grounds overlooking the Hudson River. The tour, entitled “What You See… and What You Don’t See,” will be offered Thursdays and Sundays for the remainder of August.

The tour will be about one mile of mostly level terrain, with some uphill walking. The program, including the walk, discussion, and looking at historic photos, will take about 1½ hours. The event will be canceled in the event of heavy rain or excessive heat.

Staatsburgh follows all NYS Department of Health guidelines for safety during the COVID 19 pandemic. Masks and social distancing will be required of all tour participants until these guidelines are lifted by NYS Parks.

For more information about the Guided Tours at Staatsburgh State Historic Site, check out the event facebook page. To verify that the tour will take place when the weather is uncertain, call (845) 889-8851, extension 300.