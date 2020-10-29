Formerly known as The Hive, ground has been broken on a highly anticipated new Poughkeepsie construction project called The Academy. According to a press release from Empire State Development, the $13 million project will breathe new life into the city with a coffee shop, food hall, brewery, market, co-working space, and event space. The upper floors will have 28 apartments adding much-needed apartment capacity.

Baxter Corporation will be leading the charge in developing the project at 31-35 Academy Street. The development will add 65 new jobs to the community and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.

According to Baxter Corp President Amanda Baxter, 'The Academy goes far beyond just the food. The co-working space will pave the way for collaboration and growth for the region’s local and emerging businesses. Its affordable apartments will provide feasible rental options for our community'.

The project was announced in early 2019 but the beginning was delayed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Empire State Development has committed $1.1 million to the project after being identified as a priority by the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council.

Baxter Corporation has been active in the Poughkeepsie area in recent years spearheading work at Mill House Brewing Company, Fit Social as well as a number of other apartment projects. To sign up for updates on the new Academy project in Poughkeepsie, you can visit their website at TheAcademyHVNY.com.