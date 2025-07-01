It's no secret that grocery prices are high wherever you go, and we are all trying to find ways to save money where we can. I've heard this claim through the grapevine that Adam's Fairacre Farms offers a sweet deal to shoppers every Wednesday after 5pm. I decided to investigate further, with Adam's being one of my favorite places to shop, I just had to see if it was too good to be true. Sure enough, it's real, and I've never been more ready to do some mid-week shopping.

They call it customer appreciation night, and it's a great way to save on some quality products. So that got the gears turning, and the mind wandering... Are there any other grocery stores in our area that offer sweet budget friendly hacks like this? You bet.

Here are 5 Hudson Valley grocery store hacks that might make your next shopping trip a little more affordable.

#1. Adams Fairacre Farms has 10% Off Most Items Wednesdays After 5 PM

If you're on a budget, head to Adams Fairacre Farms after 5 PM on Wednesdays. Every week, they knock 10% off most items in the store. It’s a great time to stock up on fresh produce, meats, and locally made good, just by shopping a little later in the day.

#2. Tops Friendly Markets – “Tops BonusPlus” Rewards



At Tops locations like Rhinebeck and Hudson, sign up for the BonusPlus Card to earn points not just on groceries, but for discounts on gas at participating fuel stations! Some promotions even let you stack double or triple fuel points.

#3. ShopRite – Digital Coupons for Extra Savings

Want to save big at ShopRite? Their digital coupons on the Price Plus Card offer big weekly sales. That means double or even triple savings if you plan it right. Just load the coupons onto your account through their app or website before you shop!

#4. Price Chopper/Market 32 "AdvantEdge" Rewards Can Be Converted to Cash or Gas



With the AdvantEdge Rewards program, you earn points on every purchase. Points can be redeemed for discounts on groceries or gas, and sometimes for store gift cards. Bonus: check their “REWARDS BOOSTERS” promos where specific product purchases earn double or triple points! If you open a card now, you can double your regular points on every purchase through September 1st!

#5. Aldi – Twice as Nice Guarantee

Here’s one for the bargain hunters: Aldi offers a “Double Guarantee” on most products. If you’re not satisfied, they’ll not only refund your money, they’ll also replace the product. It’s an easy way to try something new without any risk. Perfect for folks curious about their store-brand options.

If you live in the Hudson Valley, a few simple tricks can help cut down your grocery bill, without sacrificing quality! From midweek markdowns to hidden discounts, many of our local favorites are offering ways to help shoppers make the most out of every dollar.