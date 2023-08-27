I am a grocery store snob, I can admit it. I am very particular about the brands I buy and the locations where I do my grocery shopping. In all fairness, I am pretty health-conscious, so a limited number of stores carry the brands and types of food I eat. I must not be alone in my snobbery though, because a few of my favs are considered "Best In Class" in the Grocery Panel Study. Out of the study's top 10 grocery stores for 2023. As a matter of fact, 3 of the grocery stores on the list actually have locations in New York State.

What “Best in Class” factors drive grocery shopping satisfaction? It’s much more than just price!

The "Best In Class" stores provide high-quality foods, great checkout experiences, and value for a dollar.

6. Costco

4. Trader Joe's

1. Wegmans

I don't think this is a surprise to any New Yorkers!

The rest of the stores in the top 10 "Best In Class" are mainly located in a couple of states or a specific region.

2. H-E-B - Texas

3. Publix Super Markets - Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia

5. Market Basket - New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island

7. Hy-Vee Food Stores - Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin

8. Sprouts Farmers Market - Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington

9. Woodman's Markets - Wisconsin and Illinois

10. Dillons - Kansas

