Grim News for Hudson Valley Pickle Lovers

I don’t relish the thought of passing along this bad news, but I have to. The Rosendale International Pickle Festival will not be held this year. After much consideration, the Pickle Festival committee has decided to postpone the festival until October of 2022.

I’m sure it was a real dill-emma for the committee, but they decided better safe than sorry. Any festival takes months to plan, if not longer. In early September it was decided that between the delta variant of covid spreading and the lack of planning time, it would be best to hold off until next year when they can bring you the best festival yet, the way it was meant to be.

Rosendale is one of the coolest towns in the Hudson Valley and they’ve become known for their incredibly fun festivals. There is the Rosendale Street Festival during the summer, Frozendale in the winter, they’ve had mermaid parades and festivals, and one of the favorites has always been the Rosendale International Pickle Festival, traditionally held just before Thanksgiving. It was sorely missed last year, and it’s disappointing that it won’t happen this year either. But, once again, it's better to be safe than sorry.

Even though the International Pickle Festival is off, that’s no reason for you not to visit Rosendale. It’s an awesome town with restaurants, shops, even cool mines and spectacular Hudson Valley views. So, don’t be sour, or even half sour about this year’s festival. It will be back better than ever next year and I can’t wait!

