So you are thinking about 'all things summer?' Maybe you are already starting to plan which festivals and fairs you are going to go to? Are you trying to pack everything that you missed out on from last year into this summer? Good luck! You and your family deserve to do as much as you safely can.

How about being a part of a fair? There are so many different ways to get involved.

The Greene County Fair will be taking place July 22- July 25, 2021. It is a great local, small town fair, that really focuses on the kids. The fair just announced that all of the forms are available and up on their website, so the kids can start planning on what they want to enter and how they want to plan their projects out.

Here are three of the contests that kids can register to be in (PDF), right now, or by July 15, 2021, the theme for each is Summer Time Fun

Cake / Cupcake Decorating Contest

Creative Place Setting & Meal Plan

Flowerbox Contest

There are also opportunities for other vendor and food tents as well. The only reason I mention this is because I tried to enter a contest a few years ago, and little did I know that there were already so many entries in the categories that I wanted to participate in (at the Dutchess County Fair) that my entry along with my payment was sent back to me in the mail. I was bummed, and I don't want your kids to have to go through that.

