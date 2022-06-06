Great News: Popular Kingston Bistro-to-Go Will Stay Open

It wasn’t long ago that I read an article about the very popular Blue Mountain Bistro-to-Go. The article talked about the fact that the business was for sale. Well, I guess a lot of people saw the article because all of a sudden there was buzz that Bistro-to-Go was closing. The problem is that some of us don’t always read the whole article.

The article that I read actually said that Blue Mountain Bistro-to-Go was for sale. And at some point later in the story, it mentioned that the sellers will be looking for buyers who want to keep the business going, and they would stick around to train them and show them the ropes. So, people who did not read the whole article just assumed that the business would be closing. You know what they say about assuming.

Now for the good news. Which you may or may not have read in the previous paragraph. The owners, Mary Anne and Richard, have released a statement on their Facebook page. The statement says that while they have made the decision to retire, Bistro-to-Go will not be retiring. The plan is for the business, which has been open for 30 years, to remain open. The owners said they intend to find a buyer who will carry on the Bistro-to-Go tradition and standards.

The owners also said they plan to continue on through the season, and that they are fully committed to all of the catering contracts they currently have. We wish Mary Anne and Richard the very best of luck and much happiness in their retirement. And we’re excited that Bistro-to-Go will still be there for us with the same quality of food and service that we’ve become accustomed to.

