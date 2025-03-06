New York DEC Takes DC: What Are They Fighting For?

Did you know that the Great Lakes provide 47 million people with drinking water? How about the fact that the Great Lakes hold 95% of America's fresh surface water?

On Thursday, March 6, the New York DEC shared on Facebook that they were joining the Great Lakes Commission in Washington DC where they will be urging federal partners to continue investing in their 2025 Federal Priorities.

So, what does the Great Lakes Commission consider their priorities for this year? And how do the dollars shake out?

Great Lakes Commission and New York DEC Take DC

Environmental programs have been at the top of many people's minds across the country as the new DOGE department continues to dismantle and disregard a growing number of previously allocated funds for programs ranging from medical research to education.

The Great Lakes Commission is currently in Washington DC discussing their priorities for the incoming year in efforts to ensure funding for their projects.

Third Lake-Effect Storm In Two Weeks Brings More Snow To Great Lakes Region

Funding raised and approved for the Great Lakes Commission would go towards a number of projects to ensure the lake's water remains safe and clean for drinking. This includes efforts to prevent harmful algal blooms and fight invasive species from affecting waters.

Why It Pays to Invest in Our Great Lakes

According to the Great Lakes Commission, "every $1 spent restoring the lakes generates more than $3 in economic activity for the country."

Aside from it being an essential source of drinking water for the country, the Great Lakes provide a robust economic boost through the recreational activities that people enjoy on the lakes according to the National Wildlife Federation.

2024 IRONMAN 70.3 Ohio

Droves flock to the Great Lakes to enjoy boating, fishing, and even wildlife watching, giving a boost to tourism for each state that borders one of the mighty lakes - including New York!

If you have yet to visit the region, here's one cool secret about the Great Lakes:

