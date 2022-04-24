A local 'wine and sign' company, Pinot and Pine, has announced a casting call for a project that some in the Hudson Valley may already be familiar with. Pinot and Pine offers in-home parties, zoom paint nights as well as public events where people can design and create signs while enjoying a couple drinks. Their latest adventure is a bit different than a wine and sign night...

It Was A Graveyard Smash, really!

An original play, 'A Graveyard Smash' was written by Amanda and Matt Naclerio and initially presented as a Pinot and Pine party game night, and even performed in Newburgh at The Barking Goose, which has since closed. Well it looks like the show was so well received that they've made it into a full length music accompanied play and are now taking it to the Yorktown Stage in Yorktown Heights in October, and they are currently casting for eight main parts.

What's The Play About?

“The Graveyard Smash” is the annual monster ball of underworld leader and ferocious vampire Count Lazarus. There are many fierce and manipulative monsters on the guest list all with a blood thirsty lust for power. We can guarantee you the night is not going to end well with all these vicious creatures in one room.

Video Submissions Accepted Through April 25th:

They are looking for those, 18+, interested in filling the following roles.

Count Lazarus

Dr. Victoria Frankenstein

Drusilla Proctor

Santa La Muerte

Lorenzo Lupo

Queen Amunet

Sinister Woods

Celeste

More information, including the audition sides for each character can be found by clicking here.

What Should I Include With My Submission?

If you are interested in the casting call for one of the characters above, they are asking that you submit your video audition including the character sides (linked above) and vocal range - you can include a musical accompaniment or submit an acapella performance. Along with your audition video, include your head shot, resume, and a copy of your COVID-19 vaccination card to: AGraveyardSmash2022@gmail.com.. Remember, the deadline of April 25th is quickly approaching!

Additional details about the show, along with character information, rehearsal details, show date, and such can be found on their casting page here.

