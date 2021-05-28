Casting Company Wants Hudson Valley Actors for Feature Film

There's probably never been a better time for actors here in the Hudson Valley. Only a few years ago people who lived in our area that wanted to act had to get themselves into New York City for auditions and jobs. That's not the case anymore. Over the past few years, the Hudson Valley has become the backdrop for several movies and television shows. You're always hearing about a casting company looking for actors and extras for their latest project, and here's another one in the works that may just be perfect for you.

If you’re new to the acting business, or if you've always dreamed of becoming an actor and would like to get that first break, this may be just the opportunity you’ve been looking for. Sunny Edelman Casting is looking for non-union Hudson Valley background actors for a new feature film called Stay Awake. Filming will be here in the Mid Hudson Valley from June 7 - July 1.

Stay Awake is a movie that explores the ups and downs of two teenage brothers as they try to help their mother battle an addiction problem. The film is based on the writer's own true story, and is both heartbreaking and funny at times. It’s a story that the writer felt needed to be told, and now you can be a part of the film that spreads the word.

This is a SAG-AFTRA project, and the background is non-union. The pay is $50 per day with a $25 stipend for COVID testing. If you’re interested in signing up, have your pictures and resumes ready, and visit the Hudson Valley Casting website.

