Sometimes the bad guys get what's coming to them. Con artists are everywhere. Sadly, scammers often try to take advantage of the elderly. However, one feisty grandmother wasn't having any of it, and decided to hit back at a recent attempted scam. Officials say the suspected scammers tried to rob this 73-year-old New York state woman out of thousands of dollars.

CBS says the woman told them she received a phone call from someone claiming to be her grandson, who says he had been arrested for drunk driving an needed money to get out of jail. Thing is, the woman from Seaford says she doesn't have grandson who's of driving age, according to Insider. So, she decided to play along with her alleged scammers for fun. But she had a plan.

I told him I had the money in the house, and I figured, he’s not going to fall for that. Well, he fell for that hook, line and sinker.

The calls went back and forth, according to CBS. When someone called claiming to be her "grandson's" lawyer looking for $8,000, she knew she had them. She had already notified police, and so when someone posing as bail bondsman showed up at her home, she handed them an envelope that was full of paper towels. Police were also there waiting, and soon arrested the 28-year-old suspect from Mineola.

I knew he was a real scammer. I just knew he wasn’t going to scam me.

These are some of the things you sometimes have to face when you get older. In the case of Ann Mazze, she just simply wanted everyone to know that she was alive and well. The 94 year-old Levittown woman had actually been declared deceased by officials in Nassau County. You'd think being alive again would be a great thing? Unfortunately, for Anne that wasn't totally the case.

WABC is reporting that when the elderly woman noticed that she had lost several tax exemptions her daughter called the Nassau County Department of Assessment. The conversation that followed must have been quite awkward, as the daughter was told that someone had just assumed her mother was dead. But once being declared alive again, things got even stranger as Mazze said her taxes skyrocketed. A report indicates that her taxes then went from $2,694 a year to $7,921. Her mortgage also went up considerably.

The family says their calls had been ignored. Soon, the case generated a lot of local and national press One Nassau County spokesperson told ABC that they were working on a solution, and the situation would be corrected. We can only hope. New York is an expensive enough state to live in.

