Star-Studded Lineup Set For 24th Annual Woodstock Film Festival

The Woodstock Film Festival is back, and this year will be its biggest yet.

Last year, after a couple of years of being pretty much virtual, the 2022 Woodstock Film Festival came back in a big way. One of the Major Film Festivals in the Hudson Valley and Fiercely Independent, the Woodstock Film Festival is a not-for-profit organization that's in its 23rd year.

Meira Blaustein is the Co-Founder, Executive Director and Programmer of the Woodstock Film Festival. The festival was launched in 2000 and has quickly become one of the most respected and influential regional film festivals in the US. Blaustein has been running it ever since bringing high-quality Hudson Valley film to the Hudson Valley region, taking place each fall at various venues in the towns of Woodstock, Rosendale, Saugerties, and Kingston.

The 2023 Woodstock Film Festival is set for Sept. 27- Oct. 1 in Woodstock NY, and the surrounding areas.

Some Cool Things to Look For at the 2023 Woodstock Film Festival

Texas Music Revolution Film Screening and Performance Featuring Kiefer Sutherland

The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images loading...

Kiefer Sutherland will be performing with his band at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock the night before the festival officially kicks off, on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7 pm. The performance will immediately follow a screening of Texas Music Revolution, the film follows the journey of indie radio station KHYI-FM GM and music festival founder Joshua Jones as he produces the silver anniversary of the iconic event. Get tickets and info here.

Kiefer Sutherland "Not Enough Whiskey" Tour - New York, New York Actor/musician Kiefer Sutherland performs on his "Not Enough Whiskey" Tour at Bowery Ballroom on May 25, 2017 in New York City. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images loading...

New York Premiere of Steve Buscemi's Film The Listener

TCA Turner Winter Press Tour 2019 - Green Room Getty Images for Turner loading...

Woodstock Film Festival will be premiering the film The Listener, a 2022 American drama film directed by Steve Buscemi and written by Alessandro Camon. It stars Tessa Thompson in the film's only on-screen role as a helpline volunteer. Buscemi will also be doing a Q & A session during the Woodstock Film Festival. Keep an eye here for information.

Hung Up on a Dream: The Zombies Documentary and Special Acoustic Performance

The Zombies Getty Images loading...

British rockers and rock and roll hall of famers The Zombies led by keyboardist/vocalist Rod Argent keyboardist/vocalist and vocalist Colin Blunstone, the group had their first British and American hit in 1964 with "She's Not There". In the US, two further singles "Tell Her No" in 1965 and "Time of the Season" in 1968. The band's new film Hung Up on a Dream: The Zombies Documentary will be shown at Bearsville Theater on Friday, Sept. 29 at 8pm along with a special acoustic performance by Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone. Get tickets and info here.

Michael Imperioli Performing With His Band ZOPA

2020 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Actor Micahel Imperioli, best known for the role of Christopher Moltisanti in the HBO crime drama The Sopranos (1999–2007), which earned him the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2004, will be appearing with his band New York-based indie-rock band ZOPA for a special performance at Tinker Street Cinema on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30pm in conjunction with a special Music Video Screening portion of the festival (new this year.) Get tickets and info here.

Other Film Highlights at Woodstock Film Festival:

Other film highlights will include opening night showing of Chloe Domont erotic thriller Fair Play and presentation of the Lifetime Acheivement Award to American film director James Ivory. Plus, the international debut of crime drama The Kill Room starring Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganello and Maya Hawke and Matthew Modine's short film I Am What You Imagine. Also, according to Variety, the just added, Robert De Niro-led comedy drama Ezra.

Well, there are just some of the cool things going down at the year's Woodstock Film Festival. Be sure to get tickets and don't miss this event!

Woodstock Film Festival Facebook Woodstock Film Festival Facebook loading...

Where Can You Get Tickets For the Woodstock Film Festival?

Tickets for the Woodstock Film Festival are still available and can be purchased in person at the offices at 13 Rock City Rd in Woodstock, NY. The can also be purchased online. For tickets and more info on all the great films and events at this year's festival, check out the official Woodstock Film Festival website here. Interested in volunteering? The festival is still in need of additional drivers and parking attendants. Inquire here.