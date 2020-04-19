It's the big day. it's also one of the more stressful days for a lot of people. And now we have this whole pandemic to deal with on top of everything. The Coronavirus pandemic and social distancing may have changed your weddings plans, but now you can still get married according to the NY Post.

Governor Andre Cuomo announced that weddings can still go on through webcams like Zoom. The order states that the video conference must be live, must happen within New York state boundaries, and allow for interaction between the couple and the town or city clerk.

This may not be ideal scenario many envisioned when planning their wedding, but at least it's something. Any large gatherings are still out of the question, so your guests will have to watch from online somewhere.

Now, if COVID-19 changed your wedding plans, and you want free beer for a year, click here.

