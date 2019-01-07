Get Tickets to Hudson Valley Wing Wars East

This week on The Boris and Robyn Show, we are going to give you a chance to win tickets to Hudson Valley Wing Wars East, which is coming up this Saturday, Jan. 12 from 5-9 pm at the Ramada Inn on Route 9 in Fishkill. Hot wings, cold beer, and live music. What could be better?

We also have some other great things coming up this week on the show. Nominations begin this week for The Boris and Robyn Show's Battle of the Best 2019. Start thinking about your favorite foods here in the Hudson Valley, and get ready to nominate and vote for the ones you like the best. We start the nomination process today with the Best Burger category.